North Platte lighting competition celebrates holiday season

Do you know someone who is working to spread joy through their holiday decorations?

It’s time to send nominations for the Christmas Lighting Contest organized by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin.

This year’s prize sponsors are Coldwell Banker, Menards, Bomgaar’s and Cody Keno, according to a press release.

Entries will be judged Dec. 16 to 18. Lights must be on from 5 to 10 p.m. those nights and must be seen from the street.

The nomination deadline is 4 p.m. Dec. 13.

First-place winners from 2021 will be ineligible to win a prize in 2022. Otherwise, everyone can compete.

Anyone can nominate a home — it can be their own. Submit the name of owner, address, brief description of the display, a photo (if possible) and any directions that might help locate the property.

Send in the nominations one of these ways:

Phone: 308-534-8100 — leave a message with requested information.

Facebook message: Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful or the North Platte Bulletin.

Prize money will be awarded to the top winners, and color photos of the homes will be published in the Bulletin.

Winners will be selected in each of North Platte’s four city wards as well as one outside of city limits, within Lincoln County.

Judging will be based on curb appeal, balance, theme and maintenance.

It’s important to get nominations in, because only the homes that are nominated will be judged. One nomination is enough — the judges will decide the winners.