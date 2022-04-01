North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau adding 'intent to apply' requirement for grant applications

Due to the number of applicants seeking Improvement Funds, the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Advisory Committee has implemented an “intent to apply” requirement.

Since its inception in 2006, the Visitors Bureau has awarded more than $2.5 million to Lincoln County organizations for brick-and-mortar improvements and expansions to local attractions and visitor services.

The Improvement Fund process is governed by the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.

A letter expressing intent to apply must be sent to the Visitors Bureau by July 1, stating an estimate of the amount to be requested in the grant application, the total project cost, a brief description of the proposed project and the organizations involved.

Organizations that do not submit an intent to apply will not be eligible to submit an application for Improvement Funds. Qualified organizations are 501(c)3, not for profit, or divisions of local government.

Following a review of the intent to apply, the Visitors Bureau staff will schedule a meeting with potential applicants to discuss the project and determine if it is eligible for funding under the guidelines of the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.

For those projects given approval to submit a full application, the application will be made available immediately upon approval, and the due date will be Sept. 30.

For more information contact Lisa Burke or Amanda Connick at the Visitors Bureau at 101 Halligan Drive, 308-532-4729, lburke@visitnorthplatte.com or aconnick@visitnorthplatte.com.