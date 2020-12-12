North Platte man gets UNL honors

LINCOLN — Darren Armstrong of North Platte is among 20 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in December.

To graduate from the program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. These students join 184 others who graduated from the Honors Program in May and August, making it the most honors graduates in a calendar year in the program’s 33-year history.