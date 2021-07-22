 Skip to main content
North Platte Municipal Band has three more free shows
The concert season for the North Platte Municipal Band is winding down and there are only three more chances to attend a free concert. This Friday the band will present another concert in Cody Park at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, the band will perform a “bonus” concert at 2 p.m. at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

The final concert of the season will be at 7:30 p.m. July 30 in Cody Park.

Concerts in the park are great entertainment for the whole family. Bring lawn chairs and bug spray and enjoy the variety of music the band performs.

