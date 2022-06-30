North Platte Municipal Band performing Fourth of July concert

The North Platte Municipal Band has a tradition of presenting a concert in the park on the Fourth of July. This year’s Independence Day concert will be at the Cody Park Picnic Shelter. This free, family friendly concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature traditional patriotic tunes, marches, military service songs and more. Bring the family out to Memorial Park for the Fourth of July and enjoy some ice cream and music before the fireworks.