 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, nptelegraph.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tami Timmerman-Lashley

North Platte Municipal Band performing Fourth of July concert

  • 0

The North Platte Municipal Band will not present a concert Friday night, but instead will present their annual Fourth of July concert Monday at Cody Park.

The North Platte Municipal Band has a tradition of presenting a concert in the park on the Fourth of July. This year’s Independence Day concert will be at the Cody Park Picnic Shelter. This free, family friendly concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature traditional patriotic tunes, marches, military service songs and more. Bring the family out to Memorial Park for the Fourth of July and enjoy some ice cream and music before the fireworks.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

IRS adds to online form options

IRS adds to online form options

WASHINGTON — More Internal Revenue Service forms can now be amended eletronically, the federal agency announced in a press release.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How exercise snacking can help keep you in shape

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News