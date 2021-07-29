North Platte Municipal Band’s last seasonal performance is Friday

The North Platte Municipal Band will perform its last Cody Park concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The program includes popular pep-band tunes, marches and musical medleys.
Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and bug spray.
The band also will perform patriotic music and marches Saturday at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park during the Journey Home Concert for the display of the traveling replica Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The concert begins at 6 p.m.
