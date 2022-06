The second concert of the season for the Municipal Band will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the annual Heritage Festival at the Lincoln County Museum. The band will not perform Friday night.

Saturday’s concert features the Canteen Legacy Jazz Band that formed last December as part of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the North Platte Canteen.

Some of the featured selections for this performance include “In the Mood,” “String of Pearls” and “Satin Doll.”