North Platte native publishes first book

North Platte native and former Telegraph employee Rita Williams credits her time here with fueling a desire for writing.

Williams, a married mother of four children and grandmother to three, has written a Christian novel titled “An Angel for Amanda.” She currently lives in Sparks, Nevada, and retired in 2020 when COVID-19 hit.

“I was done with that mess, but I was only 60 and needed to do something,” Williams said in a letter. “So I went back to school.”

She had written features for Telegraph special publications, and after going back through her writings, she enrolled in creative writing classes.

The novel is about Amanda Powers, who is ready for her life to change. She’s ready to move away from her Christian home and never look back.

Unfortunately, her life takes a turn for the worst when she becomes involved with a flirtatious boss, Jason. The relationship blossoms until he becomes emotionally and physically abusive.

Amanda develops a friendship with her boss’s housekeeper, Camila, who helps her trust in God and find the strength to leave Jason.

Williams has worked in pro-life pregnancy centers and organizations that allowed her to work with many women stuck in abusive and desperate situations.

She writes, “Being a Christian doesn’t mean you won’t go through hell. It means you won’t stay there.”

The book is available on amazon.com.