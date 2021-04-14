 Skip to main content
North Platte Noon Rotary Club seeks donors for blood drive

The annual Bloodhounds blood drive returns to North Platte for an 18th year on Wednesday.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Ramada Inn, 2102 S. Jeffers St.

Every spring since 2004, more than 2,100 donors have rolled up a sleeve during the Bloodhounds event, for a total of 2,257 pints of blood collected so far. This drive has also recruited nearly 500 new donors since the first year, according to a press release.

“It’s no mistake that this blood drive falls during National Volunteer Month,” said Amanda Wehnes, donor recruitment account manager, Midwest Blood Services Region. “North Platte Noon Rotary members live by the words ‘Service Above Self’ year-round. By hosting this annual blood drive, they remind the rest of the community to be generous volunteer donors for those depending on blood transfusions.”

To make an appointment to donate during the Bloodhounds blood drive, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 and use sponsor code RotaryBloodhounds.

