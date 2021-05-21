North Platte parishes host Seven Sisters Apostolate retreat

North Platte’s St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish along with North Platte’s St. Patrick’s Catholic and Holy Spirit Catholic Parishes worked together to host 83 people at the Seven Sisters Apostolate day retreat, as well as 20 people at the evening retreat on May 6 at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Participants traveled from Scottsbluff, Spaulding, McCook, Hyannis and other area towns to hear guest speaker, Seven Sisters founder, Janette Howe from St. Paul, Minnesota.

Howe’s presentation was titled “Real Women Wear Armor” as she related the bible verses “putting on the armor of God” (Ephesians 6:10-18). She compared historical soldier equipment to how it relates to Jesus and praying. Howe described St. Joan of Arc and how she is a model example to use in present day life.

She also explained what the Seven Sisters Apostolate Groups do to help the Catholic Church across six continents, 23 countries and all 50 U.S. states. There are over 2,000 organized groups with seven women in each group praying one holy hour per week for the assigned priest or bishop.

The day retreat agenda included a continental breakfast, scriptural rosary and Mass was concelebrated by diocese of Grand Island Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt, Father Mark Seiker of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, and Father Josh Brown of St Patrick. Howe gave two retreat talks and the day session ended with singing the Divine Mercy Chaplet led by members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish.