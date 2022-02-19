 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte photographer recognized for work
Keith Howe of Photographic Images in North Platte has been awarded the Imaging Excellence Bar by the Professional Photographers of America at their annual conference in Washington D.C., according to a press release.

This award is presented for having 13 images accepted for the Imaging Excellence collection, after having earned the IE medallion. The award is considered “a rare achievement” and was Howe’s second time to achieve this honor.

