North Platte Playhouse presents variety show

The North Platte Community Playhouse will perform the first of six monthly variety shows on Friday — a performance that will be available as a virtual event on the group’s Facebook page.

The variety show is called the Canteen Cabaret and each month will have a different theme. The inaugural installment is titled “Light.” It begins at 7 p.m., as will each of the following programs.

The cast is composed of local residents, and a post on the Playhouse Facebook page states that the performances are being done in the spirit of the North Platte Canteen during World War II.

“Through these performances we hope to reignite the Canteen spirit — offering hope and cheer to those who are passing through dark times,” the Facebook post states. “We hope these six unique programs touch your heart.”

The other performances and themes are scheduled on Jan. 23 (laugh), Feb. 13 (love), March 13 (luck), April 17 (life) and May 15 (lasting).

The Facebook post states the performances will be done “following social distancing protocol as set forward by the West Central Health District.”

While there is no charge for the virtual event, the Playhouse welcomes donations from those who wish to do so.