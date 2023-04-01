From April 3 to April 9, the North Platte Police Department in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety will be participating in the “U Drive U Text U Pay” program.
Law Enforcement efforts will focus on distracted drivers, the police department said in a press release.
A recent study shows that about 10% of all drivers are distracted. Distracted driving is one of the major causes of traffic accidents. Extra police officers will be on the streets looking for traffic violations and focusing on those involving distracted driving.