The North Platte Police Department will be participating in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration’s “Click It or Ticket,” high-visibility enforcement effort from May 15 to June 4.

According to the NHSTA, in 2020 there were 10,983 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in U.S. crashes. The simplest way to minimize injuries in the event of a traffic collision is to wear your seatbelt.

Additional North Platte Police officers will be on the streets of North Platte enforcing of our traffic laws, during this effort, with an added emphasis on seat belt violations.