North Platte Public Library announces bookmark contest 2022 winners

The North Platte Public Library announced the Oceans of Possibilities Bookmark Contest winners Monday at an artist reception. Shelly Deardoff, young adult librarian, said it was difficult to choose one for each category, since there were many beautiful entries.

There were five age categories and the winners, beginning with the youngest, are Elizabeth Heirigs, Clark Odle, Eliana Finstad, Heavenly Guillemin and Linda Smith. Each received a certificate and laminated bookmarks of their design.

The library has printed their designs as bookmarks to hand out at the library. All of the other bookmark entries are displayed at the library on a large poster.

