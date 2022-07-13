North Platte Public Library hosting summer events

Summer reading will be wrapping up this month. Even if they don’t attend programs, children can still participate in the reading challenges. The drawings for the grand prizes will be July 21 for ages 10 to 18 and July 22 for elementary students.

Elementary students reading challengeChildren will log reading time on paper or in ReaderZone online. There will be prizes and an opportunity to win a bicycle as the grand prize. Instead of regular summer reading sessions at the library by age, there will be STEM days and craft days as well as other special events.

Tweens and teens

reading challengeSimilar to last year, youths in the 10 to 18 age bracket will get scratch tickets (up to one daily) for the books they check out to read. The tickets will either get them a small or medium prize, or the opportunity to register for the grand prize, which is a kayak.

Story Time and Book BabiesCheck the library’s Facebook page and calendar for any changes to these programs this summer.

Story Time, a 30-minute program for ages 3 to 5 runs at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Book Babies (formally Wee Read), a 20-minute program for ages 0 to 3 runs at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.

There will be no Story Time or Wee Read on July 26 and 27 or Aug. 2 and 3. There will be sessions in the remaining weeks of August.

Special summer

reading eventsEnd of Summer Reading Movie Matinee: “The Little Mermaid” for babies, toddlers, preschool and elementary age children from 2 to 4 p.m. July 22.

Creation Station workshopWorkshops give the opportunity to have fun and see what the Creation Station’s equipment can do. To register, call 308-535-8036, Ext. 3320, or go to north-platte.libcal.com/event/9308054.

The upcoming workshop will be cryptid screen print bags. Join the North Platte Public Library to learn about the mysterious world of cryptids. Choose from one of five designs to place onto a cotton tote bag using screen-printing ink, while learning about different cryptids from local legends to worldwide myths. This workshop runs from 4 to 5 p.m. July 25 at the North Platte Public Library. The cost is $6 per participant.

Event is intended for ages 12 and older. There is a limit of four participants. The instructor is Michael Richey.

Teens ExploreTeens Explore, for ages 12 to 18, meets for its last summer reading themed session from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday. This is separate from the reading challenge. Attend the session to learn about the special final event this summer offsite on July 21.