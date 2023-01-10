 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Platte Public Library hosting yarn workshop Saturday

  • 0

The North Platte Public Library is hosting "Yarn Works" from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday.

The library, at 120 W. Fourth St., is encouraging people who knit, crochet or weave to bring in their works and spend an afternoon chatting and working with yarn.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientist develop brain cancer preventing vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News