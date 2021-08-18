North Platte Public Library noon series to feature Dianne Bystrom

The next program in the North Platte Public Library’s noon series will be at noon on Aug. 26. Dianne Bystrom will present “A Century of Suffrage: The History of Women as Voters.”

This presentation will celebrate the right to vote for American women by tracing the milestones of the suffrage movement in the United States and Nebraska, leading to the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. It will include information on women’s participation as voters from the 1920 through 2020 elections.