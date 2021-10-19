North Platte Public Library offering heat press workshops

The Creation Station maker space at the North Platte Public library has expanded hours since the library has added some evening and Saturday hours. This fall, the heat press is featured in several workshops. In October, people can sign up for Recipe Bag workshops at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Oct. 28. Each workshop is open to up to four people, ages 12 and up, with a workshop fee of $5 per person. Participants will get to pick from several designs to print on two 6-by-9 inch cotton bags. These bags would make unique gifts when you fill them with spices, chips or other items to complete the recipe printed on the bag. Pre-registration is necessary. Call the library at 308-535-8036, Ext. 3320 to sign up.