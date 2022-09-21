 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte Public School Foundation kicks off Change Wars

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation has kicked off this year’s Change Wars, a friendly competition between classrooms in the district.

Students are asked to bring spare change to give to their teachers each morning. The event started started Wednesday and will end on the following Wednesday. New totals will be announced each day, the school said in a press release.

The winning classroom in each building will get a popsicle party, and one classroom from each elementary building will also receive a student ticket to the Bulldog Backyard BBQ. All elementary student representatives will then march on the track prior to kickoff at 7 p.m.

Each school will also be competing for additional funding. This year, the split of the Change Wars will be 70/30 with 70% going to the school and 30% to the teacher REACH grants. Madison Middle School and NPHS will be joining the district-wide effort this year. Madison’s goal is for a lunchtime Gaga Pit and NPHS has their eye on a student-centered idea yet to be determined.

To learn more about Change Wars, go to nppsf.org and click on "Change Wars."

Another option for participating is to to make a donation through nppsf.org, allowing community and alumni to engage with the schools. 

