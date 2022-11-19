 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte Public Schools Employees of the Month recognized by board of education

North Platte Public Schools recognized its August, September and October employees of the month during the November Board of Education meeting.

For the 2022-23 school year, the district adapted its protocols to recognize both certified and non-certified employees each month.

“The newly adapted protocols allow the district to consider employees who are being recognized for their creative efforts, innovation and dedication to the students and staff at the building level for the district recognition,” said Todd Rhodes at the NPPS Board of Education meeting Monday. “It is a pleasure to recognize these outstanding employees in a public setting. We look forward to celebrating future awardees each month.”

During the meeting, Rhodes recognized Adam Hoatson of McDonald Elementary and Mayra Rodriguez of Buffalo Early Learning Center for August; Alice Boyer of Adams Middle School and Tina Mathieu of North Platte High School for September; and Collin Swedberg and Ciera Andrews for October.

Each awardee received recognition in their respective buildings, where sponsored gifts and a flower or beef stick arrangement from Prairie Friends and Flowers were awarded. The sponsors included North Platte Public Schools Foundation (August), Hub International (September) and Grandel’s Construction (October).

For more information about supporting NPPS teachers, go to nppsf.org.

