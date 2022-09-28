North Platte Public Schools hosting mobile food pantry

North Platte Public Schools is hosting a mobile food pantry on Oct. 11 at North Platte High School, 1220 W. Second St. Food distribution starts at 1 p.m. and will run until the food is gone, according to a press release.

The line will start outside the school parking lot, next to the tennis courts.

Distribution will be open air and drive thru. Patrons will drive their vehicles through a line and volunteers will bring the boxed food to their vehicle, free of charge. There are enough boxes for 325 households, and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The mobile food pantry is sponsored by the Food Bank of the Heartland.