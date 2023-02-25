North Platte Public Schools will host its monthly Mobile Food Pantry at 1 p.m. March 7 at North Platte High School, 1220 W. Second St.

The school asks people to start the line outside of the high school parking lot near the tennis courts. Do not go into the parking lot prior to the semi unloading the distribution items.

The monthly pantry is an open air, drive thru distribution. Volunteers will bring the boxed food to each car, free of charge. Each month, the school helps 325 households on a first-come, first-served basis. The Food Bank of the Heartland helps sponsor the pantry.