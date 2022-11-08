North Platte Public Schools taking a day for mental health

North Platte Public Schools Director of Student Services Brandy Buscher is inviting NPHS juniors and seniors to participate in a mental and physical wellness day on Nov. 22 at North Platte High School.

The "Day For Mental Health" event, sponsored by Great Plains Health, will begin with breakfast at 8:20 a.m., followed by a message from NPPS Superintendent Todd Rhodes and conclude with prizes at 2:20 p.m., the school said in a press release.

"We had an overwhelmingly positive response from students who attended the mental wellness day in October of 2021," Buscher said, "and knew this is something we needed to continue. When our team met to start planning for the 2022 event, we decided to add sessions and topics that met the requests of our students, staff, families and community."

Throughout the day, students can select from more than 20 different breakout sessions, a lunch and learn and gain resources to help combat anxiety, stress and trauma. Other sessions offered during this second annual event include resources for healthy living, dating and how to build confidence during and after high school.

"By the end of the day, we hope students and staff have gained resources they can use immediately or place in their toolboxes for challenges that may arise as they navigate life," Buscher said.

An overview of the event can be found at nppsd.org/o/studentservices/page/day-for-mental-health.