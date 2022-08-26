North Platte Public Schools to host budget hearing Monday

North Platte Public Schools's proposed 2022-23 budget shows an overall 11.7% reduction in spending from its expiring fiscal year.

School board members will hold the budget's required public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St. It won't be approved before late September.

Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson will present plans to lower the district's total spending by $10.05 million. Authorized spending in all funds would drop from $85.6 million in 2021-22 to $75.6 million in the fiscal year that starts Thursday.

The expiring fiscal year's budget leapt nearly 27% from 2020-21, due in part to various phases of federal COVID-19 pandemic aid the district has received to support public and nonpublic students through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.

“Some of those dollars have been expended, so we’re reducing the budget according to ESSERS II," the aid program's second phase, Simpson said.

District officials still have pandemic funds to spend from the third phase, ESSERS III, he added.

The budget drop also reflects December's pending payoff of the last $124,091 in construction bond debt for Lake Maloney Elementary School. No property taxes for that purpose will be charged for 2022-23, Simpson said.

The North Platte district inherited management of the former Lake Maloney district's bond repayments when the 2006 Legislature mandated the merger of elementary-only districts with their K-12 neighbors.

The approaching payoff will leave all district patrons free of bonded indebtedness for the first time at least since 2000, when voters approved bonds to build the current North Platte High School. The NPHS bonds were paid off at the end of 2020.

Simpson said school patrons outside the former Lake Maloney district should see a slight reduction in their property tax rate, from about $1.09 to $1.088 per $100 of taxable value. The tax rate for former Lake Maloney patrons will drop from $1.137 to $1.088 per $100.

Though school officials will ask for a 4.7% increase in its property tax request — from $27.7 million to $29.03 million — its impact on tax rates will be offset by a 5.4% boost in the district's total taxable value, Simpson said.

A 6.1% increase in the North Platte district's state aid also is helping to hold the tax rate steady, he added. Aid for 2022-23 grew from $9.48 million to $10.49 millon, a difference of $603,898.

Despite rising inflation, Simpson said, the district's budget remains in good shape.

“As everybody is seeing now, we are experiencing the rising utility costs,” he said, “as well as insurance in general going up because of the new cost of construction.”

He said the district's supplies budget might not be as strong as it could be due to the marketplace.

“At this point in time, we’re trying to control as much of the expenditures as we can and that may be a little bit tighter,” Simpson said. “I know our principals are frugal in their buildings and they do address it accordingly.”

He'll point out at Monday's hearing that despite four consecutive years of declining enrollment, the district has sustained a balanced budget and maintained a 25% cash reserve with no reduction in staff, he said.

School board members plan to approve their 2022-23 budget after a Sept. 27 joint public hearing that could involve the city of North Platte, Lincoln County, one or more school districts in the county and the Mid-Plains Community College Area.

A 2021 state law requires those local governments to present basic tax and budget information at the joint hearing if their tax requests grow by more than the percentage of their valuation growth — as defined by the law — plus 2 percentage points.

All local governments must submit approved 2022-23 budgets to the state auditor's office by Sept. 30. That leaves just three days after the joint public hearing if they haven't adopted budgets by the 27th.

North Platte city officials plan to adopt their 2022-23 budget at a special Sept. 8 City Council meeting. They won't take action on their formal property tax request until Oct. 4.

Telegraph reporter Todd von Kampen contributed to this report.