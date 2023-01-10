 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte Recreation Center open noon to 6 p.m. on MLK Day

The North Platte Recreation Center will observe holiday hours Monday in observance of M.L. King Jr. Day.

The Rec Center will be open noon to 6 p.m. For more information, call 308-535-6772.

— Telegraph staff reports

