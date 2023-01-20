 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte Recreation Center pool to close Jan. 26 for high school meet

The North Platte Recreation Center pool will close to the public at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 for the rest of the day.

The North Platte High School swim team is hosting its annual dual against McCook High School.

For more information, call 308-535-6772.

