North Platte’s Fox Theatre will show “American Graffiti” Saturday and Sunday. Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5. Concessions will be sold during the movies. The Fox Theatre is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.

Omaha Performing Arts has announced to upcoming events.
The Omaha theater will host “Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: Time Bubble Tour” at 7 p.m. Nov. 24. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. July 9. Tickets start at $35.
OPA also announced that “Last Podcast on the Left: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour” will stop at the Holland Center at 8 p.m. Aug. 15. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at 11 a.m. July 9.
Ticketing information can be found at ticketomaha.com or by calling 402-345-0606.
