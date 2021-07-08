North Platte’s Fox Theatre will show “American Graffiti” Saturday and Sunday. Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5. Concessions will be sold during the movies. The Fox Theatre is at 301 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. Tickets may be purchased online at northplattecommunityplayhouse.com or at the box office.