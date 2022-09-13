North Platte, Stapleton among bands to participate at UNK Band Day

KEARNEY — North Platte, Stapleton and Broken Bow are among the 28 middle and high school marching bands that will participate in the 63rd annual University of Nebraska at Kearney Band Day Parade.

A staple of the fall marching season, the event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney. The parade route begins at 21st Street and Third Avenue, follows Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heads east to Central Avenue, then turns north before ending at the intersection of Central Avenue and 24th Street.

UNK Band Day is a celebration of music that showcases programs from across Nebraska and serves as preparation for the Oct. 1 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition in Grand Island, the college said in a press release.

The top three bands in each class will receive trophies for parade marching, and additional trophies will be awarded to the outstanding drum line and color guard and overall champion.

Bands will also participate in the Bearcat Marching Festival, which follows the Band Day Parade awards ceremony at Kearney High School. The festival provides a “comments only” clinic format, where bands receive feedback about their field performances in advance of formal competitions later in the fall.

UNK Band Day participants: (listed in order of performance)

UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band.

Faith Christian.

Ogallala Middle School.

Kearney eighth grade.

Pleasanton.

Axtell.

Elm Creek.

Arcadia.

Shelton.

Stapleton.

Arapahoe.

Wilcox-Hildreth.

Kenesaw.

Parkview Christian.

Gibbon.

Amherst.

Twin River.

Centura.

Ord.

Grand Island Central Catholic.

Doniphan-Trumbull.

Ravenna.

Kearney Catholic.

Broken Bow.

Holdrege.

Columbus.

Hastings.

North Platte.

Kearney High School.