North Platte student honored at SkillsUSA Workforce Development event

LEESBURG, Va. — A career and technical education student from North Platte won one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships. More than 3,700 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.

Harley Yenni, a student at North Platte High School, was awarded the high school silver medal in Power Equipment Technology.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 107 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions

