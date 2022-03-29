North Platte Trails Network hosting inaugural pokercycle Saturday

The North Platte Trails Network will host the inaugural Pokercycle on Saturday.

Similar to a poker run but on a bicycle, the Pokercycle is an 11-ish-mile bicycle ride, open to all ages, utilizing multi-use trails in North Platte, including some on-road, multi-use and gravel trails.

The start and finish line will be at Pals Brewing Co, the trails network said in a press release.

The Pokercycle is not a race for who can finish the fastest as participants will have up to three hours to complete route in order for their score to count.

At each of the stations, the participant will receive a colored poker chip. These poker chips have a point value; however, participants will not know that value until they arrive back at the finish line.

The person with the highest number of points is the winner. There will be a cash prize of $100 awarded for first place.

“We have eight different community organizations that will have activity stations placed along the route,” said Samantha Geisler, North Platte Trails Network Committee representative.

Each participant will pick up a poker chip at these locations and may have a chance to earn additional prizes.

“Eleven-plus miles does seem like a daunting ride, but it isn’t that bad when you add the stops in there,” Geisler said.

She added that another committee member was able to ride the majority of the route in about an hour with limited stopping.

The North Platte Trails Network has been fundraising for the State Farm/Buffalo Bill Extension and has finally reached that goal with the project hopefully finishing up this summer.

“We have lots of projects that we are actively fundraising for, with our two focused projects being Fit Trails Stations in Centennial Park and extending down Buffalo Bill to Mid-Plains Community College South Campus, as well as our new focus project of revamping Iron Horse Park Trail,” Geisler said.

The North Platte Trails Network is a volunteer organization that works to create, maintain, and promote trails around Lincoln County.

“Shae Caldwell, trails vice chair, wanted to develop a biking event in partnership with Pals, this event was kind of something we just made up as a unique idea,” Geisler said.

“We have several other fundraising events that include running and 5K’s that utilize our Trails and we wanted to incorporate another way to use the trails… on a bicycle.”

The Pokercycle will begin and end at Pals Brewing Co. Pre-register online, or register at the event. Registration check-in will begin at 1 p.m. at Pals Brewing Co, with the take-off at 2 p.m. The first 100 registrations receive a gift.

Cost to register is $25 with proceeds benefitting the North Platte Trails Network.

If you don’t want to ride in the race, there are other opportunities to support the Trails that day. Pals Brewing Co. will be donate $3 from every beer sold between 3 and 5 p.m. to the North Platte Trails Network, along with silent auction items donated by various businesses from 1 to 5 p.m.

More information on the North Platte Trails Network or the Pokercycle can be found at playnorthplatte.com/trails.