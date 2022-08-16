North Platte Trails Network presents Whitaker’s Way 5k and 10k

The North Platte Trails Network is presenting the Whitaker’s Way 5k and 10k, formerly known as the Platte River Run, at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 at Occasions Event Venue, 125 East North Lake Road, North Platte.
The run will include a competitive 5k and 10k. Online entries are open at platteriverfitness.com. All proceeds from this event will benefit local trails projects, according to a press release.
For more information on volunteer and/or donation opportunities, contact Danielle Remus at 308-534-2100.