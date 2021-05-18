North Platte woman to be honored for volunteer work with Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is celebrating its volunteers during a Facebook Live event at 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release.

“These volunteers go above and beyond to make a difference for the organization and for girls. They share their time and talents to help girls develop into women who advocate for positive change in the world,” according to the press release.

North Platte volunteer Lisa Frederick was awarded an Appreciation Pin this year. Last year, Frederick’s kindergarten through second grade Girl Scouts had the opportunity to throw whipped cream pies at their leaders if they recited the Girl Scout Promise or the Girl Scout Law.

“It was a very messy, but it was a wonderful time, and we have a fun memory that I — and I’m sure the girls — will treasure for many years,” Frederick said. “I love being silly and doing wild things with our girls.”

Girl Scouts provides girls a place to challenge themselves, explore the outdoors, develop leadership skills and improve their communities. With the encouragement of volunteers, Girl Scouts grow into the successful leaders and change-makers of the future.