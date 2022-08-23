North Platte Yard of the Summer competition winners announced

The five winners of the North Platte Yard of the Summer competition have been announced, according to a press release from Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful.

Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin conduct the annual competition. Prize sponsors for the competition include Do It Center — North Platte Hardware and REMAX, Koby Rickertsen.

Nominations were taken during the past month. The judges collectively scored 25 yards to determine the winners.

Judges had a tough job this year because there were so many great lawns, the press release said.

“It was inspirational to see food being grown in a beautiful way right in the middle of town. We need more spaces like this.” judge Krysti Deckert said.

The judges included Claudia Cable, Pam Mitchell, Aggie Gies, Joy Bamesberger, Deckert and Mona Anderson.

The rankings were based on curb appeal, balance and color, sustainability, creativity and maintenance.

The 2022 winners:

Ward 1 — 2005 Iron Eagle Court, Jeff and Shannon Staggs.

Ward 2 — 2115 Cedarberry Road, Jon and Katie Silvia.

Ward 3 — 47 South Sherman, Bryan Seiford.

Ward 4 — 620 N Vine, Sue Steel.

Business — Bargain Bin.

County, Honorable Mention tie:

8182 Moran County Road, Jerry and Peggy Woodruff.

12074 W. Kovanda Road, Frank and Lyndee Nielsen.