NorthWestern Energy is donating $3,200 to One Tree Planted in honor of employees and their families who committed to avoid driving at least 3,200 miles during Earth Week.

“We challenged our employees to leave their vehicles parked when possible and walk or bike instead,” said NorthWestern Energy President and CEO Brian Bird. “They enthusiastically accepted our challenge. By driving less they will avoid at least 2,460 pounds of tailpipe carbon emissions this week. We are supporting tree planting to do even more for the environment.”

Some employees and members of their families walked to work or school while others biked to do errands.

NorthWestern Energy’s donation is designated to plant 3,200 trees in the Custer Gallatin National Forest in Montana.