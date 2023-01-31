 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NorthWestern Energy warns customers of scam phone calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Customers in South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana are reporting scam calls and text messages from imposters trying to steal money by threatening immediate service disconnection, NorthWestern Energy said in a press release.

The scammers impersonate themselves as NorthWestern Energy representatives on the phone, use company logos in texts and other electronic messages and use NorthWestern Energy’s phone greeting, the company said.

Generally, the scammers demand a payment within an hour to avoid service shut off.

In the release, the company says it will never demand immediate payment or a specific payment type, such as a prepaid card or at kiosk machines that accept cash payments, such as bitcoin ATMs.

At this time, NorthWestern Energy does not use QR codes to request or process payments. Customers receive multiple disconnection notices before service is shut off, and are offered several bill payment options.

"Do not engage with scammers," the company said. "Hang up immediately."

For more information about scam phone calls and how to avoid them, go to northwesternenergy.com/scamalert or call 800-245-6977.

