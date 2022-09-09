NorthWestern Energy warns of widespread aggressive scam activity

BUTTE, Mont. — NorthWestern Energy customers have reported more than 400 attempts by scammers to steal their money since Sept. 1, the company said in a press release.
The criminals are calling from spoofed phone numbers with state area codes and local prefixes. Customers say the scammers threaten to disconnect service in 30 minutes unless an immediate payment is made, the release said.
Energy companies will never threaten their customers. Accounts with past-due balances received multiple notices in advance of a service disconnection.
"NorthWestern Energy personnel report each phone number to authorities to shut the numbers down, however this amount of scam activity is unusually high," the release said. "Our customers should be vigilant about protecting themselves, their family members and neighbors from becoming victims of this scam."
For more information about avoiding scams, or to report a scam, go to northwesternenergy.com/scamalert.