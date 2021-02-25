Nostalgic painting going to auction at Nebraskaland Days

Artist David Dorsey spent his life in the Sandhills of Nebraska. He is from a ranching family and has been pursuing art as a profession since moving to Valentine in 2012. He loves portraying the people and places of the west, and the lifestyle of the men and women who work and care for the land, that is very important to him. Dorsey says he loves the story that a face tells, and especially likes to capture the every day events of someone who lives the western way of life. This painting will be auctioned off at the Nebraskaland Days Buffalo Bill Virtual Birthday Bash on Saturday. The acrylic painting features artist David Dorsey’s worn childhood cowboy boots, his fathers childhood story book “Billy Whiskers Treasure Hunt,” a red toy tractor and childhood marbles.