Artist David Dorsey spent his life in the Sandhills of Nebraska. He is from a ranching family and has been pursuing art as a profession since moving to Valentine in 2012. He loves portraying the people and places of the west, and the lifestyle of the men and women who work and care for the land, that is very important to him. Dorsey says he loves the story that a face tells, and especially likes to capture the every day events of someone who lives the western way of life. This painting will be auctioned off at the Nebraskaland Days Buffalo Bill Virtual Birthday Bash on Saturday. The acrylic painting features artist David Dorsey’s worn childhood cowboy boots, his fathers childhood story book “Billy Whiskers Treasure Hunt,” a red toy tractor and childhood marbles.
Nostalgic painting going to auction at Nebraskaland Days
- Telegraph staff reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A flyer that circulated in Omaha had falsely suggested that the two vaccines approved for COVID-19 contained tissue from aborted fetuses.
The judging will be held over a Zoom conference on Feb. 28 and Cody’s great-great grandson and IFCA vice president, William “Kevin” Cody, will emcee the event.
For all those creative builders out there, North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity encourages you to gather your building blocks and get ready …
This week, Pastor Clint Walker talks about repentance and Lent. "This is the lesson I think that we often miss during Lent ... That is the message we often miss in the message of Ash Wednesday. Lent is time of repentance, of fasting, of deep prayerfulness."
The roads are recognized for their archaeological, cultural, historical, natural, recreational and scenic qualities.
While consumer choice can be a good thing, not all insurance is as essential as the ads make it seem.
Some food can aggravate or help relieve stress. Here are some simple food swaps you can make that may help you feel a little bit calmer.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods, Inc., is providing an additional incentive for frontline workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Th…
The early, positive results of nursing home vaccinations represent clinical evidence that the vaccines could one day help stamp out the worldwide pandemic.
- Updated
Johnson & Johnson is expected to get an Emergency Use Authorization as early as this weekend for its vaccine candidate, which is likely to mean an extra 15,000 doses for Nebraska in the first week.