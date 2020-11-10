Nov. 17 Science Cafe to cover COVID-19 in Nebraska

University of Nebraska Medical Center infectious disease experts Kelly Cawcutt, M.D., and Mark Rupp, M.D., will discuss COVID in Nebraska at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 as part of the Omaha Science Café series.

Cawcutt is an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine and associate medical director of infection control and epidemiology and co-director of digital innovation and social media strategy at UNMC.

Rupp is a professor in the department of internal medicine, chief of the division of infectious diseases, and medical director of infection control and epidemiology and the associate medical director of antimicrobial stewardship at UNMC.

To continue social distancing, this Science Café will be offered via Facebook Live at facebook.com/sciencecafene. Viewers do not need a Facebook account to view the livestream.

Cawcutt graduated from the University of Minnesota and after completing her residency in internal medicine there she completed a fellowship in infectious disease and critical care medicine at Mayo Clinic.