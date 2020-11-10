Nov. 17 Science Cafe to cover COVID-19 in Nebraska

University of Nebraska Medical Center infectious disease experts Kelly Cawcutt, M.D., and Mark Rupp, M.D., will discuss COVID in Nebraska at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17 as part of the Omaha Science Café series.
To ensure social distancing, this Science Café will be offered via Facebook Live.
Cawcutt is an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine and associate medical director of infection control and epidemiology and co-director of digital innovation and social media strategy at UNMC.
Rupp is a professor in the department of internal medicine, chief of the division of infectious diseases, and medical director of infection control and epidemiology and the associate medical director of antimicrobial stewardship at UNMC.
To continue social distancing, this Science Café will be offered via Facebook Live at facebook.com/sciencecafene. Viewers do not need a Facebook account to view the livestream.
Cawcutt graduated from the University of Minnesota and after completing her residency in internal medicine there she completed a fellowship in infectious disease and critical care medicine at Mayo Clinic.
She has numerous board certifications in infectious diseases, critical care medicine and internal medicine, all from the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Her research interests include critical care infections and prevention of healthcare-associated infections.
Rupp received his degree from Baylor College of Medicine, completed his internal medicine residency and his infectious diseases fellowship at the Medical College of Virginia.
Rupp is board certified with the American Board of Internal Medicine in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine.
His research interests include antimicrobial stewardship, healthcare-associated infections and staphylococci.
