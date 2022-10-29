Nov. 18 deadline for Irrigation Management Cost Share funds

GRAND ISLAND — More than $2 million is available for landowners to apply more efficient irrigation techniques, install conservation practices and assist farmers with converting irrigated acres to non-irrigated farmland.

Producers in the Central Platte and Twin Platte Natural Resource Districts must apply by Nov. 18 for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program Ogallala Aquifer and Platte River Recovery Project.

The RCPP funding will be combined with the local partners’ financial contributions, the agency said in a press release.

“We are fortunate to receive the renewal of this funding,” said Lyndon Vogt, CPNRD general manager. “The RCPP grant will provide funds to allow us to address conservation needs.”

CPNRD aims to reduce water consumption by converting irrigated land to non-irrigated on a permanent or temporary basis with a focus on an area stretching from Gothenburg to Elm Creek, and other groundwater management areas that are in declining status.

Surface and groundwater quality and quantity concerns will also be addressed with the implementation of improved irrigation system and management technologies to increase irrigation efficiencies, reducing impacts to the Platte River and the local groundwater supply.

Phases II/III areas of the CPNRD’s Groundwater Quality Management Program will also be targeted since nitrate levels in these areas are above the recommended 10 ppm drinking water standard.

Central Platte NRD is the primary sponsor. Other contributing partners include the Twin Platte NRD, Thirty Mile Irrigation District, Southside Canal Company and the Cozad Ditch Company.

The Ogallala Aquifer and Platte River Recovery Project was initiated in 2015 and has been renewed for five additional years of RCPP funding through the 2018 Farm Bill.

Producers interested in improving water quality and quantity on their farming operations may apply for RCPP funding now through Nov. 18 at their local NRCS office.

For more information, go to ne.nrcs.usda.gov.