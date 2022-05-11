Novelist, musician, columnist Job Vigil to speak at library noon program

Most people know Job Vigil as a newspaper columnist, musician, and now author. Vigil will be at the North Platte Public Library for a free noon program on May 19.

Vigil has worked as a reporter and editor at the North Platte Telegraph for 19 years. He and his family moved to North Platte in 1992. His wife, Gail, works at Holiday Inn Express and they have three children, Tamara, Jordan and Ben, and four grandchildren, Tinsley, Trax, Tobias and Felix.

He was born and raised in Pueblo, Colorado, where he graduated from high school in 1969. Vigil began piano lessons at the age of 4½, and took 15 years of classical piano and 12 years of violin.

Vigil moved to North Platte when he was hired as the worship pastor at Bethel Evangelical Free church. He and friends Chuck Salestrom and Peter Rogers formed the musical trio Job, Peter and Chuck. The group performed at various venues in North Platte and west-central Nebraska for 15 years, including Da Buzz Coffee House, which Job and Gail owned for 16 years.

At The Telegraph, Vigil writes a column. His book, “Blueberry Candles and Cactus Plants” is a compilation of 48 of his favorites through his years as a reporter.

In 1975, Vigil recorded an album of original music with the same title and recently discovered 50 copies of the vinyl album hidden in his parents’ basement in Colorado.

The stories Vigil has written about his family have been the most loved of all his columns, and he often shares anecdotes of their history since coming to the United States from Spain in the 1700s.

During his program, Vigil will talk about his book and share a few original songs as well.

Books and album will be available for purchase at the event. Books are $15 each, and the album is $20. If purchased together, the package deal is $30.

To help plan room setup, the library appreciates seat reservations made by calling 308-535-8036, ext. 3320, or online on the library’s event calendar at north-platte.libcal.com/event/9078961. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch.