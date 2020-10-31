November farm finance clinic dates set

Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free farm finance clinic. The clinics are one-on-one, not group sessions and are confidential. The legal and financial clinic gives the chance to meet with an experienced Ag law attorney and farm financial counselor. These clinic staff specialize in legal and economic issues related to farming and ranching, including business planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, and other relevant matters. Here is an opportunity to obtain an experienced outside opinion on issues that may be affecting your farm or ranch. Questions in need of professional answers are welcome.