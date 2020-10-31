 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
November farm finance clinic dates set
0 comments

November farm finance clinic dates set

  • 0

Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free farm finance clinic. The clinics are one-on-one, not group sessions and are confidential. The legal and financial clinic gives the chance to meet with an experienced Ag law attorney and farm financial counselor. These clinic staff specialize in legal and economic issues related to farming and ranching, including business planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, and other relevant matters. Here is an opportunity to obtain an experienced outside opinion on issues that may be affecting your farm or ranch. Questions in need of professional answers are welcome.

Topics include farm business planning, loan programs, borrower’s rights, beginning farmer programs, debtor/creditor law, succession and estates and more.

For the time being the clinics are being conducted as conference calls or as Zoom meetings. It is therefore possible to attend a clinic from any location in the state. In-person clinics are expected to resume in the near future, at which time locations will be announced.

November farm finance clinic dates:

» Nov. 4.

» Nov. 11.

» Nov. 18.

To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska sponsor the farm finance clinics.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The do's and don'ts of Halloween during a pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News