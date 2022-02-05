 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NP Ace Hardware recognized for performance
North Platte’s Ace Hardware store in Parkade Plaza, 235 E. Sixth St., has been named a “Pinnacle Performance Retailing” store by its parent company.

The store received the designation by meeting standards for quality, service and convenience to “provide a better overall shopping experience in their local community,” Ace Hardware Corp. said in a press release.

Ace is the world’s largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, with more than 5,500 locally owned and operated stores in about 70 countries, the press release added.

