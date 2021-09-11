NP area chamber Ag scholarships announced

Shane Weaver, chair of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation’s Agri-Business Committee, has announced that this year two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded at the committee’s annual farmer/ranger appreciation banquet that is Nov. 8 at the Sandhills Convention Center located in the Ramada by Wyndham at 2102 S. Jeffers St. in North Platte.

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

» Must be a senior going on to a higher education program relating to agriculture. Veterinarian medicine applies.

» Must be either live in or go to school in Lincoln, Logan or McPherson County.

Applications are available and can be dropped off when completed at the Chamber and Development office at 502 South Dewey, and can be reached at 308-532-4966. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Oct. 18.