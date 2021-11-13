NP chamber awards farmer rancher appreciation scholarships

The North Platte Chamber & Development Corporation’s agri-business committee announced the recipients of three $1,000 Scholarships at the 2021 Farmer Rancher Appreciation on Monday at the Sandhills Convention Center.
Megan Amos, Stapleton Public School, daughter of Kennetha and Jim Amos of Stapleton; Mekenna Fisher, Sutherland High School, daughter of Levi and Keri Fisher of Hershey; and Ellery Simpson, Maxwell Public School, son of Wade and Shana Simpson of Maxwell, each received a $1,000 scholarship awarded by the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation’s agri-business committee.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!