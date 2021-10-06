NP Library noon program featuring quilts

“Patchwork of the Prairie,” by Yvonne Hollenbeck will be the next noon program Oct. 15 at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.

Hollenbeck presents a trunk show of approximately 30 quilts made by members of the same family spanning 135 years. The stories behind both the quilters and the quilts themselves are shared and accompanied with some of Hollenbeck’s own cowboy/cowgirl poetry. This program is funded through Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, in addition to local funding from the Friends of the Library.