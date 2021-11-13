NP photographer places at competition

Keith Howe of Photographic Images in North Platte was named a bronze medalist during Professional Photographers Of America’s 2021 International Photographic Competition. Howe’s work will be on display at the upcoming Imaging USA at the Gaylord National Resort-National Harbor, Maryland, from Jan. 16 to 18, 2022.

A panel of 37 jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from over 5,000 total submitted entries the PPA headquarters in Atlanta. Judged against a standard of excellence, 300 images were selected for the Showcase Collection and 1,221, roughly 24%, were selected for the esteemed Imaging Excellence Collection — The Best Of The Best. The Imaging Excellence Collection images will all be published in the much-anticipated “Imaging Excellence Collection” book by Marathon Press.

Howe was named a bronze medalist by earning a merit — a mark of quality and honor for each of the four images included in their entry case in the international competition. This is the most prestigious competition of it’s kind, where images are judged based on a standard if artistic excellence, not against each other. In 2021, Howe was one of only 62 bronze medalists.

Howe’s entry, “The Night The Devil Won” received the prestigious imaging excellence award.

“Looking For Prince Charming” received the showcase award.