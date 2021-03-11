NP Playhouse to stream Canteen Cabaret

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the North Platte Community Playhouse will instill some good old Irish luck with a talented slate of performers in the March episode of “Canteen Cabaret.”

The performance will stream live at 7 p.m. Saturday at facebook.com/northplattecommunityplayhouse.

The series, which debuted in December, features local performers in socially distanced performances on the Fox Theatre stage to help lift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kwik Stop is sponsoring this month’s “Canteen Cabaret,” which will feature Yoko Lawing, Brittany McDaniel, Lou Cox-Fornander, Rob Martinson, Mary Lynn Horst, Bella Harwager, Matt Pederson, Dave Pederson and

Carter Kincheloe.

Under the musical direction of Lori Evans, the orchestra members include Sue McKain, Tia San Miguel, Virgil French, Dave Thelen, Becky Brittenham, Shandell Sims, Lane Swedberg, Joel Jensen, Reace Anderson, Karen Lucas, Glenn Van Velson, Jonah San Miguel, Chuck Lucas, Julie Johng and Reagan Hudson.

The Playhouse will also open its Patty Birge Room at 301 E. Fifth St. from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday to sell take-home concessions to enjoy during the performance. NebraskaLand National Bank is sponsoring concessions.