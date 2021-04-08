NP Public Library noon program series begins on April 16

The library is beginning their 2021 Noon Program Series with a program by staff member Shelly Deardoff at noon on April 16. Her program is titled “Trout in the Library!?! Why?”

Since January, library visitors have seen a large aquarium in the building’s main floor and have been able to watch trout eggs hatch and grow into over 150 small fish. Shelly, the young adult area librarian, will explain what has been involved in this unusual library project and the learning opportunities that the “Trout in the Classroom” program has given patrons. The trout will be released into a local lake in mid-May. To help library staff set up seating, please pre-register by calling the library at 308-535-8036, Ext. 3310 to reserve a seat or online at ci.north-platte.ne.us/library/library-events-calendar. All noon programs are free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring their lunches.

The library’s 2020 noon program series was interrupted abruptly when the library closed in mid-March. The library had booked seven Humanities Nebraska programs spread out over the year. At first, all the spring programs were rescheduled for fall with expectations that all would be normal by then. Finally, library staff rescheduled all of the Humanities speakers to June 2021 and later. Library staff are excited to have programs beginning again this month. The May program will be a musical concert and then June will begin the Humanities speakers.