NP resident publishes book of poetry, short stories
NP resident publishes book of poetry, short stories

Jason Christensen of North Platte has published an e-book of poems and short stories titled “The First Glimpse of Sunrise.”

The e-book can be purchased at books2read.com/b/3nWLMR.

